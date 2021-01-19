VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.19

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17362989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.