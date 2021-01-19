Verge Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $205.55 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00426448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,421,775,743 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.