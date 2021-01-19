Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

