Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

