Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.81-4.91 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

