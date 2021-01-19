ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

