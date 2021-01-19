VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) Shares Down 1.2%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.