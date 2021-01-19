Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Shares Up 1.8%

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.65 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136.25 ($1.78). 1,072,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,901,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.85 ($1.75).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMUK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.89 ($1.79).

The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.30.

In related news, insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

