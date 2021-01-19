Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

