Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 305.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

VSTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 832,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,448. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

