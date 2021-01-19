Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 122,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.