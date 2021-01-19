Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 6,304 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,771,055 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.