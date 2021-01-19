VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.65.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VMware by 782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $133.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

