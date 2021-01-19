Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

