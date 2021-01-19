VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.33

Shares of VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $20.25. VSB Bancorp shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSBN)

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

