W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

