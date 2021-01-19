Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $18.81. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 37,820 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 1.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.