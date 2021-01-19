Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

