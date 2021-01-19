Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

HDV traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.20.

