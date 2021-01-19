Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Trading Down 15.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML)’s share price dropped 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 542,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 697,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

