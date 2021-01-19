Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.