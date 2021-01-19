Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

WERN stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

