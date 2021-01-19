WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

