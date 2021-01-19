WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.85

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 467868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

