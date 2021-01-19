West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $298.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,650. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

