Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

