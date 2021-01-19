Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

