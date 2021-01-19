WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,990. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

