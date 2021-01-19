Wing (WING) Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Wing token can now be purchased for $16.05 or 0.00043900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $5.15 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00118034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00073932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00247529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,066.05 or 0.98627182 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,378,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,571 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

