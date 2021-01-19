Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,340. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.