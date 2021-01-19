Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,131 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.41. 95,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

