XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,031.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $168,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,430 shares in the company, valued at $442,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.