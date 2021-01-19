XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.