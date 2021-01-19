XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

NYSE XPO opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $15,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. now owns 1,071,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after buying an additional 191,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 519,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

