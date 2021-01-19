Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Down 0.5%

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $32.88. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

