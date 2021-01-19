Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.20

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09), with a volume of 78971446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £44.05 million and a PE ratio of -35.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.51.

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

