XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.