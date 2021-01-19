YF Link (YFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One YF Link token can now be purchased for approximately $739.85 or 0.02020708 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00247075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.87 or 0.97269551 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

