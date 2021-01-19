YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $70.59 on Tuesday, hitting $1,798.21. 116,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,764.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,613.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

