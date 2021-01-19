YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 911 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 283.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,637,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

