Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 403,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

