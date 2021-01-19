Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 140.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

