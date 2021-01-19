Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $73.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $74.10 million. Veritex posted sales of $77.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $309.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $311.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $287.75 million, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 196,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,647. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

