Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report sales of $44.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. Broadwind reported sales of $49.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $202.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $203.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $211.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 22,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

