Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.43 Million

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $130.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $140.90 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $122.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $429.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $431.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.18 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $556.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,412. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

