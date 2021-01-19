Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.15. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 91,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

