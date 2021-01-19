Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
