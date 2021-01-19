Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.