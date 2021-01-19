Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce $389.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.40 million and the highest is $390.12 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

