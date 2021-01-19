Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,809,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000.

NYSE SOGO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 714,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,928. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

