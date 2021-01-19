Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Shares of Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $5.25. Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 66,408 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

About Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

